100 years ago: Health department reports 41 diphtheria cases

100 years ago

Nov. 6, 1921: The city health department reported 41 diphtheria cases in Bloomington during October. About half were found by the department’s three nurses making house calls and taking throat cultures from children. Diphtheria can be deadly but no cases were identified as serious.

75 years ago

Nov. 6, 1946: Last night’s election results look like this. The Republicans regained control of Congress, ending a 15-year Democratic hold on that body. The GOP also swept all countywide offices here and in Cook County, and regained control of the Illinois General Assembly.

50 years ago

Nov, 6, 1971: With its first tenant moved in and the last of the heavy work done, the Wood Hill Housing Complex is ready for dedication. It has been scheduled for this Sunday, along with an open house. Wood Hill consists of two 13-story towers and 15 two-story apartment buildings.

25 years ago

Nov. 6, 1996: President Bill Clinton was elected to a second term by a landslide margin. He becomes the first Democrat to win a second term in 60 years. But locally, Democrats fared poorly. McLean County offices went to Republicans; many of them had no opposition.

