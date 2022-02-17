100 years ago: Harvey Church's execution postponed

100 years ago

Feb. 17, 1922: Harvey Church was scheduled to hang today for the murders of two men in Chicago. One of them was Carl Ausmus of Bloomington. But Church’s lawyers won a last-minute stay of execution by getting the court to hold a hearing on his sanity next week.

75 years ago

Feb. 17, 1947: Mount Pulaski residents are noting the passing of Mrs. Susan Upp, 88. She died Sunday, just four days after Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. Mrs. Upp’s mother, a Lincoln, was a distant relative of the former president. The family came to Illinois via covered wagon.

50 years ago

Feb. 17, 1972: President Nixon left for China today on a mission that promises to be historic. A Carlock Army man, Ronald Eickhorst, will be in China with Nixon. Eickhorst, a 1964 NCHS graduate, is assigned to the president’s communication unit and sets up the special phone lines.

25 years ago

Feb. 17, 1997: Former McLean County Sheriff Carl Slayback, 89, has died. He served as sheriff twice, once appointed to fill an unexpired term and once elected on his own. Slayback was a Wapella native, active in Republican politics, and a former member of the US Marshal Service.

