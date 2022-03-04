100 years ago: Harvey Church executed for murdering two care salesmen in Chicago

100 years ago

March 4, 1922: Harvey Church was hanged for murdering two car salesmen in Chicago. One of the victims was Carl Ausmus of Bloomington. Church remained silent with his eyes closed except to acknowledge his parents once. The trap door sprung four minutes after his last appeal failed.

75 years ago

March 4, 1947: John Morrison, a musician and composer from Tennessee, has moved to Bloomington from Nashville. He has written several pieces that will soon appear in music stores, and is shown holding sheet music to “Afterglow.” His group is the Four Tones.

50 years ago

March 4, 1972: Worshippers at Vale Street Baptist Church will greet a new minister Sunday. Rev, J. L. Janese comes to Bloomington from Des Plaines, where he pastored another Baptist church. He holds degrees from Hardin-Simmons University and Southwestern Seminary.

25 years ago

March 4, 1997: The embattled Eureka Police Department has a new chief. He is former Peoria County Sheriff Al Misener, 53, a unanimous choice in the selection process. Misener will start by getting to know the officers, city officials, and then the community. He starts April 7.

