100 years ago: Harvey Church confesses to killing Carl Ausmus

100 years ago

Sept. 12, 1921: Harvey Church confessed to killing Carl Ausmus and P. J. Dougherty in Wisconsin to get ahold of a $5,400 car. Both victims were car salesmen. Dougherty’s body was found in the Des Plaines River. Ausmus, from Bloomington, was found in a shallow grave.

75 years ago

Sept. 12, 1946: W.B. Read and his wife, the former Ida Johnson, celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary with a picnic at the DeLoss Funk home in Shirley. The Reads, lifelong residents of Bloomington, had five children. One is deceased and three of the surviving four attended the celebration.

50 years ago

Sept. 12, 1971: Former Soviet Premier Nikita S. Khrushchev, 77, is dead. He was a Communist showman, clowning with Vice President Nixon at the 1959 kitchen debate, and banging a shoe on a desk at the UN. He backed down in the Cuban missile crisis and was fired by his party in 1964.

25 years ago

Sept. 12, 1996: Furrow Contractor Supply, 2440 South Main, is closing due to poor sales performance. The store, a go-to spot for do-it-yourselfers, has been open since 1981. A corporate spokesman in Kansas City said Bloomington is one of eight stores closing due to bad sales.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.