100 years ago: Gov. Small proclaims October 9 as Fire Prevention Day in Illinois

100 years ago

Sept. 30, 1921: Gov. Small proclaimed Oct. 9 as Fire Prevention Day in Illinois. The date coincides with the Great Chicago Fire, which began Oct. 8, 1871, and burned for two days. Bloomington Fire Chief Henry Mayer advocates a fire prevention week, not just a day.

75 years ago

Sept. 30, 1946: An electrical storm knocked out telephone service the other night. The damage extended into northern and eastern McLean County, cutting off all long-distance service to small towns. Those lines should be back in service by tonight, according to the telephone company.

50 years ago

Sept. 30, 1971: The new Wolf Creek Golf Club is under construction at Cayuga, north of Pontiac. The Scully Estate of Dwight is backing the project, which is expected to open in 1973. The 240-acre tract will feature an 18-hole golf course with plans to add swimming and tennis.

25 years ago

Sept. 30, 1996: It has been a long road back for the congregation of the East White Oak Bible Church. Their sanctuary was destroyed in a 1994 fire. But the rebuilding efforts paid off with dedication of the new building. The first service drew 620 worshippers, a large turnout.

