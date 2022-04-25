100 years ago: Gov. Small goes on trail in Waukegan for embezzlement charges

100 years ago

April 25, 1922: Governor Len Small went on trial in Waukegan today, facing conspiracy-to-embezzle charges that were watered down by a judge in pre-trial wrangling. Jury selection is slow, with only one juror being seated on day one, and another tentatively accepted by the defense.

75 years ago

April 25, 1947: George Ziller, formerly of Weston, has been released from the Sangamon County jail. No charges were filed against him in a legislative bribery investigation. But Ziller’s not off the hook, since the state’s attorney will take the case before a grand jury in a few days.

50 years ago

April 25, 1972: Bloomington City Council approved a plan for expanding O’Neil Park on the west side. A Champaign architectural firm prepared the $600,000 plan and will be paid $12,000 for its work. Two years ago another firm was paid $2,000 and basically proposed the same plan.

25 years ago

April 25, 1997: Movies may play again where the Phil-Kron drive-in theater stood on South Main Street. Developer Bill Brady said a Kerasotes Theater will be part of a new 20-acre shopping center he plans for the old drive-in site. The center should open in two years, he said.

