100 years ago: Gov. Len Small to appoint William Radliff

100 years ago

Feb. 5, 1922: Gov. Len Small is expected to appoint well-known Bloomington attorney William Radliff to a judgeship. He will replace Judge James Riley, who is resigning. Radliff is from Vermilion County, and attended IWU’s law school. (Radliff Road is named for him.)

75 years ago

Feb. 5, 1947: Real estate agents say the market is holding up but the bloom is off the 1946 boom. Still, market activity is about 50% ahead of the prewar level in 1939-1940. Lot prices are around $1,000 right now, but desirable subdivision lots are selling as high as $1,500.

50 years ago

Feb. 5, 1972: Sheriff John King has tapped Deputy Charles Adam as safety and drug officer. Adam, 23, is a graduate of NCHS and ISU and has been part of the sheriff’s department since October. He says he plans to start a safety program for kids in grades 1-3.

25 years ago

Feb. 5, 1997: “Drug Dealer Sues Dead Dog,” said the headline. Imprisoned drug dealer Robert Arrington filed suit against law enforcement officers and a deceased sheriff’s canine officer named Markus over seizure of his personal property. Authorities said he’s barking up the wrong tree.

