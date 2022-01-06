100 years ago: Gov. Len Small goes to trial for embezzlement charges

100 years ago

Jan. 6, 1922: Gov. Len Small went on trial, charged with conspiracy to embezzle $500,000 from the state. Three others were also charged but one of them is now dead. Prosecutors began outlining their case against Small in a Waukegan courtroom. He has pleaded not guilty.

75 years ago

Jan. 6, 1947: Burglars stole a half-ton safe from the Dowell-Kuss Co. office and the company truck to haul it away. They broke into the safe and grabbed $85 to$90 but left the checks. They dumped the safe near Danvers and left the truck a few blocks from Dowell-Kuss in downtown Bloomington.

50 years ago

Jan. 6, 1972: It has happened again: the Clark Oil Station at Main and Wood streets was robbed for the fourth time since Oct. 14. This time, a guy in a ski mask got away with $10 from attendant Dave Bair. It was the smallest take of the four holdups. Descriptions of the four robbers vary.

25 years ago

Jan. 6, 1996: Languages constantly change. The American Dialect Society determined “soccer mom” is the1996 new phrase of the year. Other new words in the lexicon include “dot,” as in “dot com;” “ebonics;” “prebuttal;” and “urban camping,” a euphemism for living homeless in a city.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.