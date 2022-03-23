 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
100 years ago: Golf and country club formed in Farmer City

HTF

100 years ago

March 23, 1922: Golf enthusiasts in Farmer City and have formed a golf and country club. They have an option on some land with a modern two-story house on it, which can be used in the winter months. The proposed golf course will have nine holes. Members paid $150 per share.

75 years ago

March 23, 1947: Custodian E. R. Burnett is giving tours of the cave at Forest Park these days. About 150 people went through on a single Sunday. The cave is manmade, and was used for storage of beer when the old brewery stood on what is now Highland Park golf course.

50 years ago

March 23, 1972: The roof collapsed over the indoor pool at the Four Seasons Club. Manager David Vinson said the entire roof will have to be replaced, forcing the pool to be closed for two months. Apparently the roof wasn’t made to withstand humidity generated by the pool.

25 years ago

March 23, 1997: A man wanted by Logan County authorities turned up in Bloomington. After court, Edward Tibbits, 32, was sent back to Logan County to face charges of possessing 190 pounds of marijuana with intent to sell it. The weed was valued at $815,000 by the vice unit.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

