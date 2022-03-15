100 years ago: Gentle night rain turns into morning cloudburst

100 years ago

March 15, 1922: A gentle rain that began falling Monday night became a cloudburst by Tuesday morning. About two inches fell in Bloomington, and three in Decatur. Pontiac got none. The C&A had to detour trains around floods, but cisterns are full again and streets are cleansed.

75 years ago

March 15, 1947: The junior class play at Heyworth Community High School will be “The Kissing Link,” Show time is 7 p.m. next Friday night in the high school gym. Lead roles will be played by Joanne Mostoller, Betty Lou Williams, Joe Necessary, and Arthur Osborne.

50 years ago

March 15, 1972: In parts of the city, trash collectors make their pickups in unpaved alleys instead of at the curb. Tomorrow is the last day for that, because garbage trucks have gotten stuck in the alleys. Residents wanting their trash picked up will have to take it to the curb.

25 years ago

March 15, 1997: The Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council recommends Normal’s Camel-back Bridge be placed on the National Registry of Historic Places. The town is torn between repairing and replacing it. The bridge, on Virginia Avenue, is rickety and often dangerous.

