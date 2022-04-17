100 years ago: Generations of paper carries from Crose and Parvin families

100 years ago

April 17, 1922: Today’s paper carries a picture of five generations of the Crose and Parvin families of Saybrook. The Croses were early settlers, coming from Lafayette, Indiana and settling in Randolph Township. Grandma Crose, born in 1827, is the oldest of those pictured.

75 years ago

April 17, 1947: Yellow, Veterans and Checker taxicabs will be the first cab operations in town to offer cab service dispatched by two-way radios. Owner T, N Hill made the announcement. He says cabs dispatched by radio will be able to answer calls more quickly.

50 years ago

April 17, 1972: Notable losses include Aldine Elliott. For 25 years she was the Pantagraph’s Chenoa reporter. She was born in 1892 in Chenoa, part of the Ballard family. She also served as librarian of the Chenoa Township Library and was librarian emeritus when she died.

25 years ago

April 17, 1997: The ISU Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is under investigation for hazing. A recruit brought the charges after she was treated for minor injuries at the emergency room. AKA’s national organization said charges have some merit and closed the chapter here for five years.

