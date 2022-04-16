100 years ago: Fred Lang dies

100 years ago

April 16, 1922: Fred Lang, 63, died this past week. He was active in local politics, and was acting Mayor of Bloomington during the Great Fire of 1900. He took on a lot of burden in his time, having lost his father at an early age and being forced to aid in supporting the family.

75 years ago

April 16, 1947: Over 350 people were killed when an oil nitrate ship blew up in the water at Texas City, Texas. Storage tanks and a refinery were set on fire. A Houston reporter said the town of 15,000 looked as though it had been hit by a blockbuster bomb. Fires are still burning.

50 years ago

April 16, 1972: The GM&O has taken delivery of ten new diesel locomotives costing $200,000 apiece. They are being readied for service at the shops in Bloomington. These engines are part of the replacement of the 1946 fleet, which in their day replaced the old steam engines.

25 years ago

April 16, 1997: Several callers have asked State Farm if it is building a water tower on Hamilton Road. No, it’s a city tower with two million gallons capacity. The new tower will replace the 750,000-gallon tower built during the early 1950s on South McGregor Street.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.