100 years ago: Fred Emmett and Ed Scharf form electric company

100 years ago

April 20, 1922: Fred Emmett and Ed Scharf have formed the Emmett-Scharf Electric Co. They have operated from the building at 317 North Center for a long time, and will add a showroom and repair department. The partners will sell appliances for the home, office or factory.

75 years ago

April 20, 1947: The City of Miami, an Illinois Central passenger train, wrecked just north of Champaign. Two trainmen were killed and 99 others were injured. The IC’s chief dispatcher estimated the train was going 75 mph when it derailed, possibly because of a faulty switch.

50 years ago

April 20, 1972: Vliet Brindley Osborn, 85, died in Florida. Long-time readers know her as the Pantagraph Home and Community editor from 1929 to 1947. She began newspapering with her father in Missouri, writing the news, setting it in type, and then running the old hand press.

25 years ago

April 20, 1997: Stanley Ommen is retiring as president of First of America Bank and a local man will step into his shoes. Carl Sneed has been named community president of FOA. He’s a BHS graduate, former assistant Normal city manager, and has been with the bank since 1978.

