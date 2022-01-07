100 years ago: Fred Becker shot three times by two robbers

100 years ago

Jan. 7, 1922: Two muggers shot Fred Becker three times as they robbed him. Becker is fighting for his life at St. Joseph’s Hospital, and police are looking for the suspect. They think two boarders at Becker’s sister’s home may be the guys. They saw the victim flash a roll of bills.

75 years ago

Jan. 7, 1947: After yesterday’s burglary at Dowell-Kuss Co., police arrested two men and charged them. Even the FBI got involved because the suspects supposedly broke into Orval Yarger’s house. Yarger is an FBI agent and the suspects had some of his missing belongings.

50 years ago

Jan. 7, 1972: Efforts to force a wet-dry vote in Normal have failed. The Normal Chamber of Commerce needed 2,500 signatures, a fourth of the town’s registered voters, to put the question on the ballot. But they only got 1,100. There’s no word on whether they will try again.

25 years ago

Jan. 7, 1997: After 75 years in business, Biasi’s Drug Store will close for good on Jan. 18. Its lease is up at 205 N. Main and owner Jack Ingold said he couldn’t come to terms on another. After four moves since the 1980s, he’s unwilling move again so he’s retiring instead.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.