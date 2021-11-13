100 years ago: Frank Bunn found dead at home

100 years ago

Nov. 13, 1921: Frank Bunn, part of a prominent Bloomington family, was found dead of natural causes in his home. The son of a former Bloomington mayor, Bunn was highly esteemed in the financial community. He sold stocks and bonds and had been cashier at the Third National Bank.

75 years ago

Nov. 13, 1946: A special bus now delivers 55 disabled kids to their classes at Bent, Edwards and Jefferson schools. Most of them have physical or learning disabilities. This school bus made its first run last week. Previously, parents or taxis brought the kids to school.

50 years ago

Nov. 13, 1971: Transplants are still a relatively new but growing medical procedure. Mrs. Alta Rutledge of Bloomington received a kidney transplant in Chicago, possibly saving her life. Her donor was a California college student who was fatally injured in a car-truck accident.

25 years ago

Nov. 13, 1996: The Livingston County Board outlawed tattooing in Livingston County. This comes after it was learned three adolescents had been tattooed with the same needle a year ago. There are no tattoo parlors operating in the county; residents can come to B-N to get around the ban.

