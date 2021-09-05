100 years ago: Four people dead and one fighting for life

100 years ago

Sept. 5, 1921: Four people are dead and another is fighting for her life after their car was hit by a southbound passenger train near Ocoya, north of Chenoa. The victims are believed to be from out of state. The train crew said it appeared the car was trying to beat the train to the crossing.

75 years ago

Sept. 5, 1946: The polio outbreak hit a slump in McLean County. The last reported case was on Aug. 28. Polio cases usually slack in mid-September. Dr. John Turner, county health director, says the most cases reported in a week are five. And the average victim’s age is 7 years.

50 years ago

Sept. 5, 1971: The buildings at the now-defunct Winston Churchill College in Pontiac were sold for $240,000. They consisted of a general purposes building and four dorms. A separate house owned by the college brought $15,000, but bids were rejected on another parcel of college land.

25 years ago

Sept. 5, 1996: About 40 Pontiac prison inmates trashed their cells and set fires earlier this week. This apparently stems from prisoners’ concerns about a new telephone system and loss of free mailing privileges. Tactical officers from Pontiac and other prisons quelled the disturbance.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.