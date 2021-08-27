100 years ago: Four Bloomington schools will offer kindergarten classes

100 years ago

Aug. 27, 1921: Four Bloomington schools will offer kindergarten classes in 1921: Jefferson, Irving, Emerson and Edwards. Jefferson and Irving have been added due to the success of last year’s startup of the kindergarten program. Kindergarten is open to kids from all over town.

75 years ago

Aug. 27, 1946: George “Bugs” Moran, once a gangland rival of Al Capone in Chicago, was convicted of robbing a tavern in Dayton, Ohio. He faces 10 to 25 years in the Ohio State Penitentiary in Columbus. The jury of 11 women and one man convicted two others with Moran.

50 years ago

Aug. 27, 1971: When Ross Millure returns from vacation, a surprise awaits. Two of his friends have painted his house at 912 E. Walnut. James Condon and Joe Penn knew their pal planned to paint in October. But Penn and Condon think maybe they’ll all go to a World Series game in Chicago then.

25 years ago

Aug. 27, 1996: The Thresherman’s Reunion starts in two days at Pontiac. Daily events will include a parade of antique steam engines, threshing and baling demonstrations, a flea market and craft show. The Pontiac Chamber of Commerce is the sponsor, and expects 20,000 people.

