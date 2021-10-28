100 years ago: Former Gov. Joseph Fifer turns 81

100 years ago

Oct. 28, 1921: Former Gov. Joseph Fifer, “Private Joe,” is 81 years old today. Now retired and living on Franklin Park Square, Fifer was born in Virginia and moved to Danvers with his parents. He walked to Bloomington in 1861 to enlist and fight for the Union in the Civil War.

75 years ago

Oct. 28, 1946: A strike by about 20 workers of the Paul F. Beich candy factory idled all 200 employees. The strikers, who work in the shipping and packaging department, demand higher pay. The walkout follows a breakdown in talks between Beich’s and the Teamsters Union.

50 years ago

Oct. 28, 1971: This past month, over 450 Bloomington parking meters have been robbed. Cops think two groups are involved. One is adults with a key. The other is thought to be kids who have stolen nine meters, ripped them open, and then discarded them after taking the money.

25 years ago

Oct. 28, 1996: The wounded bald eagle found at Saybrook took its first flight — in a jet plane bound for Minneapolis. His recovery will be taken over by a Minnesota concern that specializes in raptor care. The bird may have lead poisoning, possibly from eating an animal that had been shot.

