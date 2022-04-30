100 years ago: Fisherman finds body of pastor in Illinois River

100 years ago

April 30, 1922: A fisherman found the body of Rev. W. J. Leach of East Peoria in the Illinois River over the weekend. He disappeared April 12 after conducting a service at the Averyville Presbyterian Church. A search followed but to no avail. A coroner’s jury ruled his death accidental.

75 years ago

April 30, 1947: Central Illinois was hit by a deluge and hail. The 3.29 inch rainfall forced Sugar Creek out of its banks through town. Families were rescued and stores flooded; tornados touched down near Armington and San Jose; and a railroad bridge washed out at El Paso.

50 years ago

April 30, 1972: Former trucking executive John Albee will be installed tonight as assistant pastor at Calvary Baptist Church. His old job paid $70,000 a year; now he’ll make $9.400. Albee (who later went into real estate) felt the call to do something more rewarding with his life.

25 years ago

April 30, 1997: Chicago newspaper columnist Mike Royko, who wrote local pieces on a national stage, has died at age 64. Royko wrote first for the old Chicago Daily News, then the Sun-Times, and finally the Tribune. He was recognized for his empathy for the common man.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.