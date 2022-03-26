100 years ago: First United Methodist Church in Normal celebrates 10 years

100 years ago

March 26, 1922: First Methodist Church in Normal is celebrating its 10th anniversary today. The occasion will be marked with services all day and preaching delivered by visiting ministers. First Methodist was formally organized on March 27, 1912, with 35 members.

75 years ago

March 26, 1947: We’re still dealing with Tuesday’s snowstorm. Most power is restored but highways aren’t cleared yet. Outside Eureka, Ernie Zimmerman put up 35 stranded travelers in his farm home. It was cramped, but sleeping accommodations were found for most of the women.

50 years ago

March 26, 1972: U High won the state speech tournament, with BHS taking second. Among the highlights was the return of Tim and Tom Sweeney, two suburban speech coaches. They are twins and former BHS speech contestants. This year they brought their own students to the competition.

25 years ago

March 26, 1997: Russ Derango, who has worked at the ISU farm for 18 years, has been named manager of the farm. He will move from Lexington into the farm manager’s home along Gregory Street, and supervise six employees. (The ISU farm has since been transferred to rural Lexington.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.