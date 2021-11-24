100 years ago: First leg of Meridian Hard Road opens in Northern Illinois

100 years ago

Nov. 24, 1921: It almost passed without notice, but the first leg of the Meridian Hard Road opened six days ago in Northern Illinois. It connects Rockford with Beloit, Wisconsin, and will eventually be paved south into central Illinois. Bloomington is lobbying to be part of the route.

75 years ago

Nov. 24, 1946: This funeral ended in a second tragedy. The Rev. Roy Allen, who had pastored churches in McLean and Waynesville, was struck and killed at a railroad crossing at Gays, southeast of Decatur. He was leading a funeral procession to the cemetery when a train hit his car.

50 years ago

Nov. 24, 1971: People awoke to several new things today. One was snow, another was fog. But the third was a keeper: a new stretch of I-74, making travel possible from Bloomington-Normal to Champaign-Urbana and beyond without a single stop. One interchange isn’t finished.

25 years ago

Nov. 24, 1996: Alderman Walt Bittner, a former mayor, is stepping away from politics. He and his wife, Irene, have sold their house and moved to a smaller one outside his council ward. He missed only two council meetings in almost 42 years of service, including two terms as mayor.

