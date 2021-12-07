100 years ago: First carload of Christmas trees arrive in Bloomington

100 years ago

Dec. 7, 1921: The first carload of Christmas trees has arrived in Bloomington from Vermont. Merchants will be selling them at prices from 50 cents to $12. High freight rates keep the prices up. Other Christmas greens like wreaths and mistletoe have already arrived from the south.

75 years ago

Dec. 7, 1946: Navy fireman Frank Swope of Hudson is part of a force of 4,000 Navy men on an exploration of the Antarctic. His last assignment was at the Bikini atoll, site of nuclear bomb testing. He will be under command of Admiral Robert Byrd, and will be gone four months.

50 years ago

Dec. 7, 1971: Memorial services were held at Pearl Harbor and sites around the nation today, marking the 30th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the navy base there. This year a rite was added for those entombed in the sunken ship Utah, whose guns still appear above the surface.

25 years ago

Dec. 7, 1996: Frontier Airlines will begin round-trip flights between Bloomington and Denver on January 6. Passengers can leave Bloomington at 5:45 a.m. and arrive in Denver at 7:35 Denver time. The return trip leaves Denver at 9:05 p.m. Bloomington time and lands at 12:47.

