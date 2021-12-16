100 years ago: First all-women jury ever in McLean County

100 years ago

Dec. 16, 1921: The headline called it a “new day” when 12 jurors, all women, agreed on a decision regarding a case. This was the first all-women jury ever in McLean County. After two hours they came back with a verdict in a North Center Street rental property dispute.

75 years ago

Dec. 16, 1946: Beich Candy Co. and its shipping department workers have settled the strike that kept the entire plant out of production for seven weeks. The workers were demanding more money. They got a raise, but the amount isn’t known. Both sides say the settlement is satisfactory.

50 years ago

Dec. 16, 1971: Leslie Snow Jr., 46, was arrested and charged with four counts of auto theft. Snow is well known locally as a race car driver. For now he has posted bond and due in court next month. The FBI is involved because some of the cars may have been stolen out of state.

25 years ago

Dec. 16, 1996: Anchor United Methodist Church, the only house of worship in the village, will close at the end of the year. Membership is down to 35, and only about 10 people come to worship on Sundays. The church began in 1885 next to and grew through a series of moves and mergers.

