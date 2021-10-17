100 years ago: Fire wipes out everything but business district in Logan County

100 years ago

Oct. 17, 1921: Fire all but wiped out the business district in the village of Chestnut in Logan County. Passing trainmen spotted the flames in the middle of the night, and the engineer woke the town by blowing his whistle. Five businesses were destroyed and a sixth severely damaged.

75 years ago

Oct. 17, 1946: Nickel Plate engineer Roy Eells is in critical condition after the local yardmaster allegedly hit him with a meat hook. Eells runs a switch engine and the two were arguing about overtime. Charges are likely later. The two have worked together on the NKP since 1916.

50 years ago

Oct. 17, 1971: After a face lift that left several scars, Bent School is getting some cosmetic work done. The PTA has raised money to plant some trees and shrubs, and possibly some flowers later on. Not all the scars left by concrete work will be erased, but most will be covered.

25 years ago

Oct. 17, 1996: Two Eureka policemen face charges of concealing evidence, while a third officer from East Peoria faces marijuana charges. It’s all part of the same case. The two from Eureka make up half the town’s full time force and are on administrative leave for now.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.