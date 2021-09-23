100 years ago: Fire gutted the Bloomington Rug Co.

100 years ago

Sept. 23, 1921: A fire gutted the Bloomington Rug Co. factory at Franklin Avenue and Division Street. Faulty wiring is thought to be the cause, aided by a gas explosion. The firemen put up a good fight, but most of the stock was ruined by fire, smoke and water. Tim Hayden is the owner.

75 years ago

Sept. 23, 1946: The old government hemp mill at Lexington is just about ready for its new use. The switch to seed corn production is expected to be complete in time for the first seed corn to arrive next week. Remnants of hemp left on the property will be mixed with coal for fuel.

50 years ago

Sept. 23, 1971: A girl brought home a stray kitten in Minonk. The kitten later wandered off and died. It was found to have been rabid. Now four girls from three Minonk families will undergo rabies shots because they played with the kitten. It’s a precaution because rabies is usually fatal.

25 years ago

Sept. 23, 1971: Neighborhood volunteers are at work on Olde Towne Park, the city’s newest, at Jefferson and Allin streets. Businessmen Darrell Hartweg and Joe Warner donated the land, and the city is assisting the neighbors. He end result will be a neighborhood gathering place.

