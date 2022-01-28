100 years ago: Fire destroys old William Croxton house

100 years ago

Jan. 28, 1922: Fire destroyed the old William Croxton house at Croxton Avenue and LeRoy Road. It was abandoned and tramps are thought to have set the fire. Croxton built the house, later occupied by candy maker William Green and then by the La Van Brothers, circus performers.

75 years ago

Jan. 28, 1947: Mr. and Mrs. Frank Warren are building their own house at Elm and Oak streets in Normal. They bought the lot, got permits, and then learned how to do the various jobs by watching, asking and reading a lot of how-to books at the library. It’s small, but it’s home.

50 years ago

Jan. 28, 1972: There’s almost 3 inches of new snow on the ground, and the wind chill is below zero. There were also three steers wandering on the ice at Miller Park Lake. No one knows where these steers came from, who owns them, or what to do with them.

25 years ago

Jan. 28, 1997: Bloomington City Council approved development of Prairie View Estates, an apartment and condominium complex off Streid Drive. Neighbors in nearby Old Farm Lakes objected with a list of reasons, and 300 of them even signed a petition. But it failed to sway anyone.

