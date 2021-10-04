100 years ago: Fire breaks out in Burnam Brothers store

100 years ago

Oct. 4, 1921: Rural telephones played a role in fighting a big fire in Osman, south of Bellflower. A late night fire broke out in the Burnam Brothers store building. With no fire department, area men and women set up a bucket brigade and possibly saved the whole village.

75 years ago

Oct. 4, 1946: At Heyworth, a mystery man has been seen roaming outside town. He’s thought to be staying in an old farm house. Eight men chased him but didn’t catch him. Whoever he is, he hasn’t hurt anyone. But one man was accidentally shot as men stalked the farm house the other night.

50 years ago

Oct. 4, 1971: Two people were found dead in a car near Lake Bloomington, apparent victims of carbon monoxide asphyxiation. The victims were identified as Michael Chick, 21, of Normal, and Wanda Williams, 17, of El Paso. No foul play is suspected. Two hunters found the car.

25 years ago

Oct. 4, 1996: AirTran Airways confirmed it will begin flights between Bloomington and Orlando, Florida on Dec. 19. The confirmation means the airport authority will go ahead with plans to extend the new north-south runway to 7,000 feet, ending at Ireland Grove Road.

