100 years ago: Fire at B.S. Green building on Monroe Street

100 years ago

Feb. 16, 1922: There was a fire at the B. S. Green building on Monroe Street. Automatic sprinklers were activated and saved the building. But old-timers on the fire department know the location well. It’s the same spot where Bloomington’s Great Fire of 1900 originated.

75 years ago

Feb. 16, 1947: Brothers Leo and Theodore Shipman of Peoria admitted to robbing a coal company office in Decatur. They stole $600, but they didn’t get very far. Police in Lincoln spotted their getaway car and arrested them after a chase. The whole affair took about one hour.

50 years ago

Feb. 16, 1972: An all-night fire destroyed the old E. M. Pike Hotel building in downtown Chenoa. The actual hotel is long gone but more recently the building has been home to several businesses. One of them, a gift shop, was scheduled to open March 1. But now it’s a total loss.

25 years ago

Feb. 16, 1997: Home Sweet Home Mission and United Way are dissolving their partnership of 65 years. Rus Kinzinger, executive director of the mission, said it is seeking to become more independent. He called the move a business decision, not a political one.

