100 years ago: Felix Jones and John Frederick car hit by train

100 years ago

March 31, 1922: Felix Jones and John Frederick were driving home from work in a blinding rain storm when their car was clipped by a train at the Market Street crossing. The car’s window curtains were up and the rain was too dense for them to see. They refused medical treatment.

75 years ago

March 31, 1947: Mansfield village trustees have decided to sell the town jail. In a town with no crime, it’s useless. The clink last housed transients during the Great Depression. It’s a six-cell calaboose, maybe the answer to someone’s housing problem. No price given; the cobwebs stay.

50 years ago

March 31, 1972: The Bloomington postmaster’s job has been vacant since 1968, when 23-year veteran Carter Pietsch retired. Now Robert Buhrke has been appointed to the job. He comes from Glenview, where he was postmaster for 18 months. Buhrke will be sworn in Monday.

25 years ago

March 31, 1997: Two people were injured today in an accident at the railroad overpass on South Main Street in Normal. They had been sitting on the bridge when a train hit the 20-year old woman, seriously injuring her; the 21-year old man fell off the bridge. Both are ISU students.

