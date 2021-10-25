100 years ago: Fallen soldier Harry Riddle buried in 'biggest funeral' in Minier

100 years ago

Oct. 25, 1921: Fallen soldier Harry Riddle was buried in what was called the biggest funeral the village of Minier had ever seen. He was killed in one of the early battles of the Argonne during the World War. Minier has an American Legion Post, and it is named for Harry Riddle.

75 years ago

Oct. 25, 1946: The newest place to eat in town is the Sleevar Grill at 106 North Street in Normal. Owners Stanley Sleevar and wife will serve a full menu from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day but Sunday. Sleevar is a returning veteran, and the second to open a restaurant in town lately.

50 years ago

Oct. 25, 1971: For the second time in nine days, a robber struck at the Clark gas station at Main and Wood. Randall Winn was the clerk on duty both times. Both robbers took money, but there was one difference between the two. The first guy took Winn’s clothes. The second didn’t.

25 years ago

Oct. 25, 1996: In a city where restaurants come and go, two more have just gone. The Ground Round, a chain eatery on IAA Drive, is done after 17 years. And Prescott’s, which occupied the old Bombay Bicycle Club space, closed after five and a half months. It’s also part of a chain.

