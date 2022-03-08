100 years ago: Evergreen City Gun Club forms

100 years ago

March 8, 1922: The Evergreen City Gun Club was formed in a special meeting at Hurst’s gun store. Nine men are charter members, with Byron Dungey as the president. The club will hold “shoots” every two weeks, with the first one to be at Blum’s farm southeast of Bloomington.

75 years ago

March 8, 1947: Morris Rice says he saw Edward Hollingsworth, 19, driving a truck in Woodford County. Hollingsworth is a murder suspect and is supposed to be in jail. Sheriff Meiner isn’t talking, other than to say he was driving behind Hollingsworth. No one saw that.

50 years ago

March 8, 1972: Normal City Council appointed Ralph Wrench, 48, to succeed Hal Riss, Jr. Wrench finished fourth in the just-completed council election; the top three finishers were elected. The vacancy was formed when Hal Riss, Jr. left to run for mayor; he lost to Carol Reitan.

25 years ago

March 8, 1997: A Cropsey woman was attacked by Rottweilers as she walked home from her job. She had surgery and is recovering at Carle Hospital in Urbana. The owner has promised to take care of her medical bills. Authorities seized the dogs and an investigation is underway.

