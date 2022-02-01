100 years ago: Engineer Harry Rhea dies from injuries in the C&A wreck

100 years ago

Feb. 1, 1922: Engineer Harry Rhea has died from his injuries in the C&A wreck at Ocoya. His engine, which threw a side rod, causing the accident, has been towed to the Bloomington shops. This is the third fatal accident at Ocoya since September. A total of seven people are now dead.

75 years ago

Feb. 1, 1947: Brokaw Hospital continues to expand. Trustees approved the board of directors’ expansion plan, but there weren’t enough trustees present for a formal vote. The absentees will be polled. The proposed expansion could be the centerpiece of an entirely new hospital.

50 years ago

Feb. 1, 1972: William B. Clooney, former ticket agent for the C&A, Alton, and GM&O, has died at age 92. He worked at the Bloomington station for 62 years, saying “it was better to wear out than to rust out.” Finally the GM&O Railroad made him retire at the age of 89 in 1969.

25 years ago

Feb. 1, 1997: Comet Hale-Bopp is now appearing near the eastern horizon. It’s a chunk of ice and space dust about 25 miles in diameter, and is expected to be brilliant before it fades. But for the best viewing, you need to get up early and catch Hale-Bopp about an hour before sunrise.

