100 years ago: Dr. Theodore Burgess resigns

100 years ago

March 22, 1922: Dr. Theodore Burgess resigned as president of Bradley Polytechnic Institute at Peoria. He had been part of Bradley since its founding in 1897, and president since 1904. But now he said he wants to return to teaching and leave the administrative duties to someone else.

75 years ago

March 22, 1947: New neighbors in town include Mr. and Mrs. Merrill Grafton and their two daughters, from Billings, Montana. The Graftons couldn’t find a house in Bloomington at first, so they had been living in Randolph. Their new Bloomington home is at 1006 N. Prairie Street.

50 years ago

March 22, 1972: A former Atlanta man has been promoted to head the social science department at Western Technical Institute in La Crosse, Wisconsin. John M. Hamilton attended Atlanta schools and holds two degrees from ISU. His parents still live in Atlanta.

25 years ago

March 22, 1997: Woodford County citizens are forming a chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Their action was sparked by the death of two Carlock sisters last year on I-39 near El Paso. The tragedy was blamed on a drunk driver, who was reportedly sentenced to twelve years.

