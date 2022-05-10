100 years ago: Dr. Carr office moving from Main St. to Monroe

100 years ago

May 10, 1922: Workmen are moving the old office of Dr. Carr from the 700 block of N. Main St. to the rear of 403 W. Monroe for use as an addition to a cottage. Dismantling the building, they found the wood was still in near-perfect shape. But some of the nails had completely decayed.

75 years ago

May 10, 1947: Musicians petitioned Bloomington City Council to allow live music in taverns. Bar owners are opposed, and Council took no action. Musicians say they oppose dancing in taverns, but if an owner would rather have a band than a juke box, he should have that choice.

50 years ago

May 10, 1972: ISU announced plans to develop the Ewing Museum of Nations into a major international cultural and conference center. President David Berlo has pledged university resources to make it happen. The museum was donated to ISU by the late Hazel Buck Ewing.

25 years ago

May 10, 1997: Pat Cooper, 57, of Bloomington, will receive a degree in speech communication from ISU today. This ends a “degree of separation” from her husband and three sons, who all have their diplomas. Her graduation ends 16 years of taking classes part time.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.