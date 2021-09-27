100 years ago: Don't look for oil well rigs to spring up around Bloomington

100 years ago

Sept. 27, 1921: Don’t look for oil well rigs to spring up around Bloomington. This conclusion is tied to the natural gas-seeking efforts now going on in town. John Getz of Morton has built a device he claims will find underground gas and oil. He claims it’s accurate and there’s no oil.

75 years ago

Sept. 27, 1946: A gunman tried to rob the Benjamin Coal Co. on W. Washington St. but quickly found he was messing with the wrong guy. Owner Frank Benjamin, 71, put up a fight and chased the would-be robber off with an axe. Benjamin has head injuries, but he’s out of the hospital now.

50 years ago

Sept. 27, 1971: The new terminal building at the Bloomington-Normal Airport was dedicated. A host of speakers gave remarks. Ozark Airlines, the city’s only air carrier, observed its 21st birthday. And the old terminal was renamed to honor former airport manager Art Carnahan.

25 years ago

Sept. 27, 1996: Controversial Justice James Heiple of Pekin has been named Chief Justice of the Illinois Supreme Court. Heiple had a minor brush with the law over a traffic ticket and also authored the decision overturning the Baby Richard adoption. His appointment is creating a stir.

