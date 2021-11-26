100 years ago: Donors want to build old folks' home in Meadows

100 years ago

Nov. 26, 1921: There is a move afoot, backed by money, to build an old folks’ home in Meadows. The plan has backing from area Mennonite congregations. A farm has been bought and $10,000 pledged. (The home opened with 13 rooms in 1923 and grew from there.)

75 years ago

Nov. 26, 1946: A TP&W train derailed near El Paso, and it looks suspicious. The engineer said he hit a separation of the rails at a bridge over a small creek. A man was injured when the engine, tender and cabooses turned over into a ditch. The TP&W has been strikebound for a year.

50 years ago

Nov. 26, 1971: Police arrested Arlie Edwards, 56, of Kansas City for allegedly stealing a parking meter. It’s his second arrest on this charge, and cops think they got him just as he was about to do it again. He was acting suspiciously next to a meter near the scene of his first arrest.

25 years ago

Nov. 26, 1996: Chicago Title, a giant in its field, has bought out McLean County Title Co. It’s one of several title insurance companies through which local real estate sales are run before they are final. Mclean County Title was owned by the Hiltabrand family for many years.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.