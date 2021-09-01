100 years ago: Developers seek admission of proposed Briarwood subdivision in Bloomington

100 years ago

Sept. 1, 1921: Developers are seeking admission of the proposed Briarwood subdivision into the city of Bloomington. Well, part of it anyway, because 40 lots are in Bloomington and 42 are in Normal. Street names will include Maple place, Norbloom, and Briarview.

75 years ago

Sept. 1, 1946: Community Players will open the season with “The Late George Apley” next month at the Scottish Rite Temple. Auditions will be held Thursday and Friday. The players are holding a membership drive, seeking 1,500 new members this week at $3.60 each.

50 years ago

Sept. 1, 1971: Now it can be told: Mrs. O’Leary’s cow did not start the Great Chicago Fire by kicking over a lantern. A new 164-page report from the Chicago Association of Commerce and Industry blames one Dennis Sullivan. He allegedly lit a haystack on fire while lighting his pipe.

25 years ago

Sept. 1, 1996: Ellsworth is still celebrating after 125 years. Residents and alumni gathered this weekend to observe the village’s 125th anniversary. The fun and wheels have changed over the years. Golf carts, fire engines and antique cars have replaced the locomotive driving wheels of 1871.

