100 years ago: Delegation heads to Springfield to present paperwork for road

100 years ago

Jan. 12, 1922: A delegation heads to Springfield tomorrow to present paperwork for the right of way of the new hard road between Bloomington and Carlock. The road will go to Peoria. It’s a bit longer than the state wants, but without some of the costly bridges the shorter route would require.

75 years ago

Jan. 12, 1947: The Illinois Central Railroad presented Leo “Skip” Schuler with a hero’s medal at the depot in Roberts. Young Schuler, 12, noticed a chunk of rail was missing last November and went for help. The bad rail was replaced before two streamlined passenger trains roared by.

50 years ago

Jan. 12, 1972: Notable losses this week include Bert Stephens and Forrest “Dick” Brown. Brown was a local actor in Community Players and director of the Passion Play. Stephens was Bloomington’s first city manager in the 1950s. He was later a partner at Paxton Typewriter.

25 years ago

Jan. 12, 1997: Artificial intelligence is still elusive today, which is HAL the computer’s birthday. Science fiction buffs know HAL as the computer that thinks for itself. In the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey”, HAL said he (it?) was activated January 12, 1997 in Urbana, Illinois.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.