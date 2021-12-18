100 years ago: Delavan Baptist Church celebrates 75 years

100 years ago

Dec. 18, 1921: The Delavan Baptist Church is celebrating its 75th anniversary this weekend. The congregation was started in the Delavan House, an inn that was there before Delavan was founded. The first service was in the dining room. Rev. Louis Jensen is the current pastor.

75 years ago

Dec. 18, 1946: Plans are moving ahead for building Corn Belt Isolation Hospital in Bloomington. The board of directors elected Henry Capen as its president. The hospital still has no blueprint or estimates for equipment. Once those are secured, a fund-raising drive will begin.

50 years ago

Dec. 18, 1971: The old St. Joseph’s Hospital complex is on track to open next summer as West Park Health Care Center. It will offer 178 nursing-care beds and 107 shelter-care beds. The property was sold to a land trust in 1969 after the hospital relocated to the east side of town.

25 years ago

Dec. 18, 1996: Westside Forest Products is resorting to some old-school methods to fill orders after the $600,000 fire of two weeks ago. For example, new owner Kevin Leary said wood planks are being stained with hand rollers these days. Cause of the fire has not been determined.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.