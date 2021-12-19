100 years ago: Dedication of new gymnasium in Chenoa

100 years ago

Dec. 19, 1921: Next Wednesday will see the dedication of the new gymnasium at Chenoa. It will begin with a music and literary program in the afternoon. Then from five until seven, there will be a free dinner. Piano, violin and readings make up the program; dinner will be a barbecue.

75 years ago

Dec. 19, 1946: Fire destroyed the Edgewood dance hall and skating rink at Funks Grove. Firemen were able to save the neighboring tavern and gas station, but couldn’t save the dance hall. It was last used for a skating party three nights ago. Cause of the fire is unknown.

50 years ago

Dec. 19, 1971: Mr. and Mrs. I. E. Glass will retire from Caterpillar in East Peoria. Together they have 57½ years of service, going back to 1943. They live at 1001 North Morris in Bloomington, so that brings up a giant statistic: an estimated half million miles in commuting.

25 years ago

Dec. 19, 1996: There will be no strike in the Bloomington schools this holiday season. District 87 teachers and the school board reached tentative agreement on a new contract during the night. Teachers will likely vote on it after the holidays. It’s a one-year agreement.

