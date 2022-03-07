100 years ago: Decatur authorities holding doctor in death of Bloomington woman

100 years ago

March 7, 1922: Decatur authorities are holding a doctor in the death of a Bloomington woman. He is charged with murder and abortion. The woman entered a Decatur hospital in a bad shape a few days ago, and made a dying statement to authorities. Her father swore out an arrest warrant.

75 years ago

March 7, 1947: The virus shows no sign of abating yet. At the telephone company, seventeen operators are out sick. They are needed to complete all long distance calls. Absenteeism is at 25 percent at Clinton Community High School; 185 students were out in the Lincoln schools.

50 years ago

March 7, 1972: It was Reitan over Riss in a photo finish in the Normal mayor’s race. Carol Reitan, 41, will become Normal’s first woman mayor. She defeated City Councilman Hal Riss. Jr. by 48 votes in the unofficial count. It was Normal’s closest mayoral election since 1960.

25 years ago

March 7, 1997: A coalition of Protestant churches plans to open a school in Bloomington next year. Anchored by Eastview Christian Church, the new school will be governed by a board of representatives of several churches. A permanent site may be at Eastview’s new campus.

