100 years ago: Danvers village marshal Ernest Ummel injured in accident at water pumping station

100 years ago

Feb. 24, 1922: Danvers village Marshal Ernest Ummel was injured in an accident at the water pumping station. He was working alone while waxing a belt when he suffered a broken arm and internal injuries. Ummel lay unconscious for two hours before waking up and calling for help.

75 years ago

Feb. 24, 1947: Government figures show the divorce rate in the USA is 142 percent above prewar levels. The recent war figures into the reasons, but beyond that the explanations are divergent and murky. The divorce rate was 7 percent in 1887; now it’s 25 percent.

50 years ago

Feb. 24, 1972: A second man has been convicted in the 1969 robbery of the Coachman Motel on Washington Street. Jurors deliberated for four hours before returning the guilty verdict against Melvin Walker. The first defendant is already in prison. Walker will be sentenced later.

25 years ago

Feb. 24, 1997: State Farm Insurance joined a growing number of businesses that have relaxed their expectations on what employees should wear to work. About 4,000 workers in the Bloomington office can now come in dressed “business casual.” Get used to the term.

