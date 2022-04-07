100 years ago: Dairyman H. C. Steege sold out for $50,000

100 years ago

April 7, 1922: Well-known dairyman H. C. Steege has sold out for $50,000 to men from Morton and Roanoke. He has been in the dairy business for 35 years. He and his wife plan to stay in Bloomington after his retirement, and to build a new home. They haven’t chosen a site.

75 years ago

April 7, 1947: The nation’s long distance operators have gone on strike against the Bell Telephone system. Towns with dial telephones are not affected, and Bloomington does have service. Strikers want raises, and President Truman can seize the phone system if necessary.

50 years ago

April 7, 1972: A propane gas delivery truck caught fire and exploded moments later on Route 9 near Mackinaw. The 18-year old driver escaped dazed, but not seriously hurt. Police detoured traffic over a country road that contained a small bridge. That bridge collapsed.

25 years ago

April 7, 1997: Singer Marilyn Manson appeared before 5,600 fans at Redbird Arena. He has a reputation for outrageous acts, and protestors appeared outside the arena. Manson ripped up a Bible during the show, and wiped an American flag across his behind. Police say be broke no laws.

