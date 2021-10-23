100 years ago: Cropsey's new high school dedicated with open house

100 years ago

Oct. 23, 1921: Cropsey’s new high school was dedicated with an open house Friday night. It’s a fireproof building on five acres. The school has seven classrooms and an auditorium that seats 350. It also has an assembly room and a gym with two balconies seating 175 spectators.

75 years ago

Oct. 23, 1946: Voters will be asked to approve a proposed Gateway Amendment, which would make it easier to amend the Illinois constitution from time to time. Today 27 Twin City civic organizations endorsed the amendment, citing its benefits. The election is Nov. 5.

50 years ago

Oct. 23, 1971: Chester Dillon, part of a Normal pioneer family, has died at age 79. He played football at both ISNU and U of I when eligibility rules were loose. He later coached and was athletic director at Jacksonville State in Alabama. Dillon Drive in Normal is named for the family.

25 years ago

Oct. 23, 1996: Three businessmen have formed William Marken Jewelers on College Avenue. But there’s no William Marken, The name combines the first names of founders William Lyddon, Mark Meins, and Ken Criser. (They sold out to a Gibson City firm 20 years later.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.