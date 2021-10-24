100 years ago: Cornerstone laid for new YWCA building

100 years ago

Oct. 24, 1921: The cornerstone was laid for the new YWCA building at Roosevelt and Jefferson. Among the mementoes placed in the stone were copies of the daily papers. H.O. Stone, head of the Y’s building committee, did the honors by sealing the cornerstone with a trowel.

75 years ago

Oct. 24, 1946: Fire struck the First National Bank in Lincoln, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage to the bank itself. But only one record book was lost. Bank personnel moved all other records and the money into a vault, and the fire didn’t touch them. Faulty wiring is the apparent cause.

50 years ago

Oct. 24, 1971: Cotton’s Village Inn has changed hands. Doug McLaren of Park Ridge bought it from Cotton and Millie McNabney. McLaren wasn’t interested in buying until he saw that the antiques stayed as part of the sale. So he bought the inn and says he won’t change anything.

25 years ago

Oct. 24, 1996: Judge Dozier sentenced two students to probation after a bottle rocket prank that went bad in an ISU dorm. In this case “bad” means the prank resulted in a $160,000 fire. ISU’s insurance covered the loss but now the two young men must reimburse the insurance company.

