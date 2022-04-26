100 years ago: Construction of McBarnes Memorial Building ready to go

100 years ago

April 26, 1922: This seems minor but it was key to making the lot ready for construction of the McBarnes Memorial Building on Grove Street. The city agreed to vacate 2 feet of property on the east and west sides of East Street. It was the final action needed to prepare the property.

75 years ago

April 26, 1947: A Woodford County jury acquitted the Hollingsworth brothers of the stabbing death of Edward Bennett, 15, of El Paso. A third man admitted to the crime. But Bennet’s father was upset. He called the verdict “mechanics of the law (working) so well to obstruct justice.”

50 years ago

April 26, 1972: A special unit of the state police has joined the statewide hunt for Corene Marie Burchie’s killer. The ISU coed’s body was found in Macon County a day after she was reported missing. Meanwhile another coed reported an attempted attack near campus Monday night.

25 years ago

April 26, 1997: Police think they have solved the case of the murders of two Chicago prostitutes. The suspect has confessed to killing eight women, including Cassie Corum, 21. Her body was found in Livingston County last July. Corum was also believed to be a prostitute.

