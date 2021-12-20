100 years ago: Concert from Jersey City picked up on Guy Carlton's radio

100 years ago

Dec. 20, 1921: The world got smaller when the new wireless station opened at Roosevelt Park, New Jersey. It transmitted a concert from Jersey City and was picked up on Guy Carlton’s radio set in his store. He also piped it into his phone line so people could hear the music at home.

75 years ago

Dec. 20, 1946: Bloomington teachers will receive a $300 cost of living adjustment, payable from now until the end of June. The school board approved the increases, but will have to borrow money to pay them. The board set a referendum for Feb. 4 to ask voter approval.

50 years ago

Dec. 20, 1971: Notable losses include professional golfer Bobby Jones and local insurance man James Dollins. Dollins, 61, was active in the McLean County Heart Association and chaired its 1964 fund drive. Jones was known as one of golf’s all-time greats despite a spinal ailment.

25 years ago

Dec. 20, 1996: The Ebenezer Methodist Church is completing the rebuilding process after the April 19 tornado that destroyed the building. It was a small, dwindling congregation before the storm, but the members wanted to rebuild. Since then, membership and attendance are up.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.