100 years ago: Community fed up with odor of Bloomington dump

100 years ago

Oct. 22, 1921: Neighbors of the Bloomington dump grounds on West Oakland Avenue are fed up with the odors coming from it. So they are petitioning the city council to do something to abate the nuisance. Their word for the odors is “noisome.” That is, extremely offensive.

75 years ago

Oct. 22, 1946: Veterans of the Spanish-American War are still active in the Twin Cities. Their group elected Charles W. Raymond of Normal as their president. Other officers chosen were E. A. Warner and Charles A. Reeves. Charles A. House of Bloomington was elected chaplain.

50 years ago

Oct. 22, 1971: There was a cave-in at the State Farm headquarters construction project. Walter Graybeal, 28, was working in a 5-foot ditch when the sandy walls gave way. He was buried up to his waist. Graybeal was treated for some pains and released from St. Joseph’s Hospital.

25 years ago

Oct. 22, 1996: Rainey Becher took on the Town of Normal and won. Normal and her neighbors had demanded she cut down the Queen Anne’s lace growing in her yard. She has lots of this alleged weed. But if it’s a weed the law didn’t say so, so the court ruled in her favor.

