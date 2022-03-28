100 years ago: Coal reserves in the face of strike include 225,000 tons

100 years ago

March 28, 1922: Coal reserves in the face of the pending miners’ strike include 225,000 tons stored by the interurban and streetcar lines, plus the city power company. The coal is stored at sites in town and across Illinois and even in Iowa. It’s available for shipping on short notice.

75 years ago

March 28, 1947: Work crews have begun demolishing the Masonic opera house at Piper City. When the land is clear, the Masons will put up a new building that will house a bowling alley, lodge rooms and a dining room. The old building, soon to be no more, is about 70 years old.

50 years ago

March 28, 1972: Presidential hopeful Edmund Muskie released a list of campaign donors. One of them is John Factor, a California Realtor. Factor is from Illinois, and in his Chicago gangland days was known as Jake the Barber. Factor, brother of cosmetics king Max Factor, gave $2,000.

25 years ago

March 28, 1997: Mayor Jesse Smart has raised $52,000 and spent $15,000 in the Bloomington mayoral race. Some of this is money left from previous campaigns. Challenger Judy Markowitz reported $21,000 raised but there’s no firm figure of how much her campaign has spent.

