100 years ago: Cloudbursts in Central Illinois

HTF

100 years ago

May 13, 1922: There was a cloudburst at Randolph, Heyworth and vicinity Thursday night. Several hogs drowned in the sudden rush of water. Farmers probably won’t be able to get into their fields for a week. (Some of those farmers’ descendents probably endured the 2021 floods.)

75 years ago

May 13, 1947: Area health planners have cancelled plans to fund and build an isolation hospital for patients with contagious diseases. Rising construction costs and diverse views led to the cancellation. The fund drive had raised over $6,000, and those contributions will be returned.

50 years ago

May 13, 1972: Bloomington dentist Robert Horenkamp is suing General Telephone (now Verizon) for $38,500. The suit alleges Horenkamp was left out of the Yellow pages despite a signed agreement, and that prospective patients would not know that he is in business.

25 years ago

May 13, 1997: Mid-Illini Credit Union will move from its crowded facility on Empire Street to a new facility on Williamsburg Drive. MICU is the former GTE Employees Credit Union. Members once had to be affiliated with certain employers before joining but not anymore.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

